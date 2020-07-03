Smart Charitable Giving

Bettendorf, Iowa (KWQC) -

Drue Kampmann from True Financial Partners, in Bettendorf, came on PSL to address how important it is to vet charities before making a contribution. Amid the COVID pandemic, there are many worthy organizations that need much more support due to an uptick in demand.

But we all want our donations to count. That’s why it’s important to ask questions or do research whenever you’re asked to give — whether over the phone, by direct mail, or online. Do some research before donating. You should know, for example, exactly how much of your donation goes to the program you want to support. Don’t donate until you’re sure it will make a difference.

During the interview (in the video), Kampmann advises that the quickest way you can confirm this info is by visiting an organization’s website to see exactly how the funds are used. Only give to charities where 65% or more of donations go to programs that provided needed benefit. Conversely, that means no more than 35% should go to advertising, paying employees or lobbying.

True Financial Partners / 3475 Utica Ridge Road / Bettendorf, IA 52722 / (563) 359-TRUE (8783) / Follow them on Facebook (below)

Many people to think too far ahead when it comes to Social Security, but it’s a chunk of your income that you’ll depend... Posted by True Financial Partners on Thursday, July 2, 2020

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.