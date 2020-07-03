Advertisement

Summer Haircare Tips

featuring Studio Seven
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jul. 3, 2020 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Jessica Goodwin of Studio Seven salon came on PSL to provide some practical advice on how to protect and care for your hair during summer. Between the brutal UV rays from the sun, chlorine in pools, and humidity, your locks can really take a beating.

During the interview, Goodwin recommended various sea-salt products to get that “beach curl” look, conditioners or simply wearing a hat for sun protection, shampooing immediately after exiting a pool, and wetting your hair before diving in a pool or any body of water. She presents specific brands and products to try during the segment (see video).

Studio Seven / 2902 Middle Road / Davenport, IA / (563) 323-0771 Studio Seven on Facebook (see post below)

Posted by Studio Seven on Tuesday, February 18, 2020

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Illinois health officials report 868 new COVID-19 cases, 18 additional deaths

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Angela Rose
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 34,318 tests for a total of 1,700,635.

News

Confirmed COVID-19 cases surpasses 1,000 in Rock Island County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Angela Rose
The death toll from the virus stands at 29.

Paula Sands Live

Smart Charitable Giving

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Debbie McFadden
The need for philanthropy during the pandemic has greatly increased. Be sure your donation will count by doing your due diligence via research. According to a QCA expert, it's an easy process.

VOD Recordings

Summer Hair Care

Updated: 2 hours ago
Summer Hair Care protection tips

Latest News

Paula Sands Live

New Ideas for 4th of July Foods

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Debbie McFadden
When it comes to summer cookouts, get creative with some of these unique food ideas perfect for the 4th of July.

Local

Scott County supervisor seeks public mask mandate

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
A Scott County Board supervisor wants to make public masks mandatory in all public areas of the county where safe social distancing is not possible.

Local

4 rescued from house fire on Locust Street in Davenport

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Fire crews and police are on scene of a house fire in the 500 block of East Locust Street.

State

Three more coronavirus deaths, 389 confirmed cases reported in Iowa

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 389 new confirmed coronavirus cases and three additional deaths between 10:30 a.m. Thursday and 10:30 a.m. Friday, according to the state website.

News

TV6 Investigates: Man serving life sentence in 1980 Muscatine murder requests new trial

Updated: 7 hours ago
William Beeman, serving life in prison in the 1980 stabbing death of Michiel Winkel at Wildcat Den State Park, wants a new trial.

Paula Sands Live

4th of July Food Safety Tips

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Debbie McFadden
Make sure that delicious summer food is safe to serve! Here are the smart guidelines on meat temperature doneness---plus creative ways to keep hot foods hot and cold foods cold.