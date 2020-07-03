Summer Haircare Tips

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Jessica Goodwin of Studio Seven salon came on PSL to provide some practical advice on how to protect and care for your hair during summer. Between the brutal UV rays from the sun, chlorine in pools, and humidity, your locks can really take a beating.

During the interview, Goodwin recommended various sea-salt products to get that “beach curl” look, conditioners or simply wearing a hat for sun protection, shampooing immediately after exiting a pool, and wetting your hair before diving in a pool or any body of water. She presents specific brands and products to try during the segment (see video).

Studio Seven / 2902 Middle Road / Davenport, IA / (563) 323-0771 Studio Seven on Facebook (see post below)

