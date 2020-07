Three more coronavirus deaths, 389 confirmed cases reported in Iowa

(KWQC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 389 new confirmed coronavirus cases and three additional deaths between 10:30 a.m. Thursday and 10:30 a.m. Friday, according to the state website.

That brings the statewide total to 30,355 and 720 deaths.

The state website, which reports the data in real-time, also shows that 320,924 people have been tested and 24,243 people have recovered from the virus.

A breakdown of local cases includes:

Scott County , 706 confirmed cases (13,387); 10 deaths; 505 recovered.

Muscatine County , 624 confirmed cases (4,483 tested); 44 deaths; 540 recovered.

Louisa County , 360 confirmed cases (1,435 tested); 13 deaths; 337 recovered.

Des Moines County , 86 confirmed cases (2,770 tested); two deaths; 75 recovered.

Henry County , 85 confirmed cases (1,657 tested); three deaths; 76 recovered.

Lee County , 53 confirmed cases (1,915 tested); two death; 38 recovered.

Jackson County , 27 confirmed cases (1,284) tested); no deaths; 16 recovered.

Clinton County , 105, confirmed cases (3,331 tested); one death; 68 recovered.

Cedar County, 80 confirmed cases (1,624 tested); one death; 62 recovered.

Visit TV6′s Tracking the Curve page for more information on state and local cases in the Illinois and Iowa Quad-Cities, as well as resources.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.