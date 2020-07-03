Witness reacts to fatal Princeton IL shooting

PRINCETON, ILLINOIS (KWQC) -

Princeton police are searching for a person of interest after a fatal shooting that happened Wednesday evening in Princeton, Illinois.

Officials said Davijon Robinson is currently a person of interest. A witness, Tim, said he heard shots while he was outside on the porch with family. The military veteran was familiar with the sound.

“All of a sudden we heard four cracks and my military training I knew that they weren’t fireworks,” Tim said, “The fourth round came by my house right in front of the porch, about five feet from my head”.

Tim said he ran after Robinson before he fled out of the neighborhood. After seeing Robinson’s picture on the Princeton police department’s Facebook page, he instantly recognized the face.

“When I seen the picture on Facebook, of the suspect, I knew immediately that was him...like I said, I looked him in the eye, as he was running away. I don’t think he expected anybody to come at him but I ran after him and he ran away and got in the car and they took off out of the trailer park, took a left and that’s all I know,” Tim said.

Kewanee Police were notified of the shooting and that the subjects may be en route to Kewanee.

“Officers observed them and at some point, they tried to get up to get in behind them, and they stopped the car, got out and fled on foot,” said Kewanee Police Chief Troy Ainley.

Other agencies including Illinois State Police and Henry County were called in to assist. Businesses in the area were notified of what was going on. Jackson Watson, an employee at a Kewanee convenience store said he was working when state police came to the store.

“We didn’t end up closing. Just because like there wasn’t too much of a threat currently but you know, they told us to be wary about what was going on,” Watson said.

Chief Ainley said they’re actively looking for Robinson and that he may not be in the city at this time but officers are continuing to follow any leads in an attempt to locate him.

Princeton police are asking for anyone who has information regarding the incident or where Robinson may be to contact them at 815-872-2351.

You can see updates on their Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.