Arrest warrant out for Davijon Robinson in relation to Princeton, IL shooting

In a Facebook post, Princeton police said Davijon Robinson is the person of interest and are asking the public for help locating him. Police said they believe he is hiding somewhere in Kewanee.
By Montse Ricossa
Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRINCETON, Ill. (KWQC) - The Princeton Police Department has announced that an arrest warrant has been issued for Davijon Robinson of Kewanee, Illinois in relation to the shooting that occurred in Princeton, Illinois on July 1, 2020.

On Wednesday, July 1, Princeton Police responded to a call of shots fired, where two police had been shot. Caleb Conrath suffered fatal gunshot wounds, one other person was treated with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Police believe Robinson is connected to that incident.

There is a reward for information that leads to his arrest.

You can read more about the Wednesday shooting by clicking here.

