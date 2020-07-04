Arrest warrant out for Davijon Robinson in relation to Princeton, IL shooting

PRINCETON, Ill. (KWQC) - The Princeton Police Department has announced that an arrest warrant has been issued for Davijon Robinson of Kewanee, Illinois in relation to the shooting that occurred in Princeton, Illinois on July 1, 2020.

On Wednesday, July 1, Princeton Police responded to a call of shots fired, where two police had been shot. Caleb Conrath suffered fatal gunshot wounds, one other person was treated with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Police believe Robinson is connected to that incident.

There is a reward for information that leads to his arrest.

You can read more about the Wednesday shooting by clicking here.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.