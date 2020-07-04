BOLO issued for suspects in South Carolina homicide after vehicle found in QCA

HARMON, Ill. (KWQC) -

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a vehicle fire Saturday morning in Harmon, IL.

Officials said evidence collected at the scene linked the vehicle to a homicide in South Carolina that occurred on Sunday, June 28.

The Georgetown Police Department in South Carolina said both are wanted for murder, attempted murder, armed robbery and grand larceny.

According to Georgetown Police, the June 28 incident resulted in the death of one person, and another being critically injured.

Police said the suspects Jorden E. Johnson, 28, and Latisha D. Evans, 20, were believed to be in possession of the stolen vehicle. No people were located around the vehicle or in it when police responded.

Officials describe Johnson as a white male, age 28, 6 foot 2 and 225 pounds. Evans is described as a black female, age 20, 5 foot 3 and 150 pounds.

Police said both suspects have ties to the Sterling and Rock Falls area, Whiteside County, Lee County, and Quad Cities areas.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, “Both are still at large and may have altered their appearance to avoid detection. If seen, do not approach these individuals as they are considered armed and dangerous.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact your local police jurisdiction or area Crime Stoppers, including Whiteside County Crimestoppers at 815-625-7867 and Lee-Ogle Crime Stoppers at 888-228-4488.

Calls to Crime Stoppers, police said, may remain anonymous and information leading to an arrest will be eligible for a monetary award.

South Carolina Homicide (Georgetown Police Department)

