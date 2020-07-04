Advertisement

BOLO issued for suspects in South Carolina homicide after vehicle found in QCA

Suspects wanted in SC murder
Suspects wanted in SC murder(Georgetown Police Department)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARMON, Ill. (KWQC) -

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a vehicle fire Saturday morning in Harmon, IL.

Officials said evidence collected at the scene linked the vehicle to a homicide in South Carolina that occurred on Sunday, June 28.

The Georgetown Police Department in South Carolina said both are wanted for murder, attempted murder, armed robbery and grand larceny.

According to Georgetown Police, the June 28 incident resulted in the death of one person, and another being critically injured.

Police said the suspects Jorden E. Johnson, 28, and Latisha D. Evans, 20, were believed to be in possession of the stolen vehicle. No people were located around the vehicle or in it when police responded.

Officials describe Johnson as a white male, age 28, 6 foot 2 and 225 pounds. Evans is described as a black female, age 20, 5 foot 3 and 150 pounds.

Police said both suspects have ties to the Sterling and Rock Falls area, Whiteside County, Lee County, and Quad Cities areas.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, “Both are still at large and may have altered their appearance to avoid detection. If seen, do not approach these individuals as they are considered armed and dangerous.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact your local police jurisdiction or area Crime Stoppers, including Whiteside County Crimestoppers at 815-625-7867 and Lee-Ogle Crime Stoppers at 888-228-4488.

Calls to Crime Stoppers, police said, may remain anonymous and information leading to an arrest will be eligible for a monetary award.

South Carolina Homicide
South Carolina Homicide(Georgetown Police Department)

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Illinois health officials report 862 new COVID-19 cases, 9 additional deaths

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Illinois health officials report 862 new COVID-19 cases, 9 additional deaths

News

Iowa confirms 583 new cases, one death due to COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Iowa confirms 583 new cases, one death due to COVID-19

News

Rock Island County announces 24 new cases of COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Rock Island County announces 24 new cases of COVID-19

News

Arrest warrant out for Davijon Robinson in relation to Princeton, IL shooting

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Montse Ricossa
The Princeton Police Department has announced that an arrest warrant has been issued for Davijon Robinson of Kewanee, Illinois in relation to the shooting that occurred in Princeton, Illinois on July 1, 2020.

Latest News

News

Where you can watch fireworks tonight:

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Montse Ricossa
If you’re on the look for fireworks tonight, there are a few places you and your family could go. As a reminder though, please social distance and bring a mask. The CDC warns these events are high risk.

News

“Operation Dry Water” underway to prevent boating accidents

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is working to reduce the number of alcohol-related accidents and deaths on the water this Fourth of July weekend.

VOD Recordings

“Operation Dry Water” underway to prevent boating accidents

Updated: 7 hours ago
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC nightly news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.

News

Woman identified from fatal Port Byron fire

Updated: 7 hours ago
The woman who died Thursday night in the fire in Port Byron has been identified as 56-year-old Tammi Bisonctine, according to Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson.

News

BLM demonstration held in Rock Island

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Protesters gathered at Schwiebert Park in Rock Island Friday evening to protest against different systems of oppression. The group marched to the Centennial bridge where they occupied the sidewalk in the middle to show unity between two states and to show that there are people from both sides of the river that are fighting for the same cause.

News

BLM demonstration held in Rock Island

Updated: 17 hours ago