Advertisement

First Alert Forecast

Unseasonably warm for your July 4th Holiday
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 7:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The July 4th holiday weekend looks to be a very warm one, with lots of brilliant sunshine for both today and Sunday. Look for temperatures reaching the upper 80′s to lower 90′s. Humidity will be kept in check somewhat, although we could see heat index readings in the middle 90′s. Temperatures will remain warm heading into Monday, with highs hovering near 90. Our next chance for precipitation should occur Tuesday, with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day and into the evening.

4TH OF JULY: Warm sunshine and a few clouds. High: 92°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and warm. Low: 70°. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. High: 91°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Theresa Bryant
Sunny & warm

Forecast

Unseasonably Warm for July 4th

Updated: 2 hours ago
Look for warm sunshine and a bit of humidity for your July 4th holiday, with highs in the upper 80's to lower 90's.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Theresa Bryant
Sunny & warm

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Alexis Hermansen
Sunny & warm

Latest News

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 7:04 AM CDT
|
By Kevin Phelps
Sunny & warm

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 7:56 PM CDT
|
By Alexis Hermansen
A few stray storms this afternoon.

Forecast

Mostly clear Friday, chance for a shower

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 7:52 PM CDT
Friday will have highs in the low 90s, with a chance for showers to the north in the afternoon.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 3:47 PM CDT
|
By Alexis Hermansen
A few stray storms this afternoon.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 12:45 PM CDT
|
By Kevin Phelps
A few stray storms this afternoon.

VOD Recordings

Hot Holiday Weekend

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 9:21 AM CDT
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC morning news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.