First Alert Forecast

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The July 4th holiday weekend looks to be a very warm one, with lots of brilliant sunshine for both today and Sunday. Look for temperatures reaching the upper 80′s to lower 90′s. Humidity will be kept in check somewhat, although we could see heat index readings in the middle 90′s. Temperatures will remain warm heading into Monday, with highs hovering near 90. Our next chance for precipitation should occur Tuesday, with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day and into the evening.

4TH OF JULY: Warm sunshine and a few clouds. High: 92°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and warm. Low: 70°. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. High: 91°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

