Advertisement

First Alert Forecast

Sunny skies for the weekend
By Alexis Hermansen
Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Tonight most will see only a few clouds around and it will be another pleasant evening like last night to spend time outdoors. Light winds will be present for the rest of the weekend as well. Sunday morning will start in the upper 60s. The next two afternoons will have temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s with it feeling like the mid-90s at most. For any outdoor plans, bring along something to keep hydrated with. Higher rain chances aren’t returning until Tuesday of next week starting in the morning. Prepare for highs in the 90s to stay, but for it to feel near 100 degrees by the middle of next week!

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. LOW: 69°. Wind: NE 0-5 mph.

SUNDAY: A few clouds, light winds. HIGH: 90°. Wind: NE/E 0-10 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. LOW: 70°. Wind: E/SE 0-10 mph.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Theresa Bryant
Sunny & warm

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Theresa Bryant
Sunny & warm

Forecast

Unseasonably Warm for July 4th

Updated: 10 hours ago
Look for warm sunshine and a bit of humidity for your July 4th holiday, with highs in the upper 80's to lower 90's.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Theresa Bryant
Sunny & warm

Latest News

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 3:02 PM CDT
|
By Alexis Hermansen
Sunny & warm

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 7:04 AM CDT
|
By Kevin Phelps
Sunny & warm

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 7:56 PM CDT
|
By Alexis Hermansen
A few stray storms this afternoon.

Forecast

Mostly clear Friday, chance for a shower

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 7:52 PM CDT
Friday will have highs in the low 90s, with a chance for showers to the north in the afternoon.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 3:47 PM CDT
|
By Alexis Hermansen
A few stray storms this afternoon.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 12:45 PM CDT
|
By Kevin Phelps
A few stray storms this afternoon.