First Alert Forecast

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Tonight most will see only a few clouds around and it will be another pleasant evening like last night to spend time outdoors. Light winds will be present for the rest of the weekend as well. Sunday morning will start in the upper 60s. The next two afternoons will have temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s with it feeling like the mid-90s at most. For any outdoor plans, bring along something to keep hydrated with. Higher rain chances aren’t returning until Tuesday of next week starting in the morning. Prepare for highs in the 90s to stay, but for it to feel near 100 degrees by the middle of next week!

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. LOW: 69°. Wind: NE 0-5 mph.

SUNDAY: A few clouds, light winds. HIGH: 90°. Wind: NE/E 0-10 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. LOW: 70°. Wind: E/SE 0-10 mph.

