Health Benefits of Tea (Part 1)

featuring Royal Tea in LeClaire, IA
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LeClaire, Iowa (KWQC) -

Anthony Flanigan, owner of Royal Tea in LeClaire came on PSL to highlight health benefits of ginger yerba mate tea along with other products available in his store. The video segment on this page features part one of the interview.

Flanigan talks about how fresh, organic ginger (available in his store) does have many health benefits; it’s antibacterial and antimicrobial which can help fight illness or with phlegm issues along with stimulating mental clarity. It is also a major source of vitamins and minerals.

He also discussed his delicious array of “hand-cranked” coffees---plus his daughter Selah’s hand-crafted candles which are included in the products for sale at Royal Tea—”drink with a mission”.

Royal Tea / 316 N. Cody Rd. / LeClaire, IA / royalteaqc@gmail.com / Royal Tea on Facebook

Open today 11-3, Thursday 11-3, Friday 11-4, Saturday 10-5 and Sunday 12-3 😁

Posted by Royal-Tea on Wednesday, June 24, 2020

