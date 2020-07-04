Advertisement

Illinois health officials report 862 new COVID-19 cases, 9 additional deaths

The state has seen a steady increase in cases over the past two weeks
Illinois Coronavirus Cover Picture
Illinois Coronavirus Cover Picture(WIFR)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KWQC) - SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health has reported 862 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including nine additional confirmed deaths on Saturday. This brings the total number of cases to 146,612 and total number of deaths to 7,014. The deaths are in the following counties.

  • Cass County: 1 male 90s
  • Cook County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s
  • DuPage County: 1 male 90s
  • Kane County: 1 male 60s
  • Lake County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 80s

The state is also reporting a 94% recovery rate from the virus. So far there have been 1,734,471 tests administered throughout the state.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

