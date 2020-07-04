Illinois health officials report 862 new COVID-19 cases, 9 additional deaths

(KWQC) - SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health has reported 862 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including nine additional confirmed deaths on Saturday. This brings the total number of cases to 146,612 and total number of deaths to 7,014. The deaths are in the following counties.

Cass County: 1 male 90s

Cook County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

DuPage County: 1 male 90s

Kane County: 1 male 60s

Lake County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 80s

The state is also reporting a 94% recovery rate from the virus. So far there have been 1,734,471 tests administered throughout the state.

