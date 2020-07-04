Iowa confirms 583 new cases, one death due to COVID-19

(KWQC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 3583 new confirmed coronavirus cases and one additional deaths between 10:30 a.m. Friday and 10:30 a.m. Saturday, according to the state website.

That brings the statewide total to 30,938 and 721 deaths.

The state website, which reports the data in real-time, also shows that 328,128 people have been tested and 24,585 people have recovered from the virus.

Visit TV6′s Tracking the Curve page for more information on state and local cases in the Illinois and Iowa Quad-Cities, as well as resources.

