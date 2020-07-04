Advertisement

“Operation Dry Water” underway to prevent boating accidents

People are taking advantage of the weather and are on a boat. (KOTA)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is working to reduce the number of alcohol-related accidents and deaths on the water this Fourth of July weekend. This is part of a national project called “Operation Dry Water.” It’s an intensified effort to detect intoxicated boaters and enforce boating while intoxicated laws.  

With the help of local authorities, the DNR will be stopping and inspecting every boat to make sure they're staying safe. 

"It's real easy with heat and humidity, the evaporation in the air to take the hydration out of you, and you can feel the effects of alcohol much quicker on the water than you do on land. So it's important people pay attention to how much they've consumed, make sure they're rotating water, and are not going overboard with the alcohol use," says Jeff Harrison, Conservation Officer for Iowa DNR.

Operation Dry Water has been in place for 12 years now. Officials will be out on the water checking boats on Saturday and Sunday.

