Advertisement

Paula’s European River Cruise Tour Part 3

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Due to COVID, group travel tours with the KWQC staff in 2020 have all been cancelled.

Paula is sharing video highlights of the group vacation (with 60 Quad Citizens!) she hosted back in the Fall of 2019 to Europe---featuring stops during the Danube River Cruise tour. Part 3 centers on the group’s experiences in Austria, Slovakia, and Hungary.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Paula Sands Live

Paula’s European Cruise Tour Part 1

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Debbie McFadden
All group travel with KWQC staff has been cancelled for 2020. Paula shares a group trip she hosted to Europe from the fall of 2019. Part 1 features Prague.

Paula Sands Live

Paula’s European Cruise Tour Part 2

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Debbie McFadden
This is part two of Paula's Danube river cruise group vacation from the fall of 2019.

Paula Sands Live

Paula’s European River Cruise Tour Part 4

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Debbie McFadden
This is part four from last fall's Danube river cruise tour that included 60 QCA viewers. The focus of this video are the stops in Budapest.

Paula Sands Live

Paula's European Tour Part 4

Updated: 18 minutes ago
PSL segment featuring a group trip from the fall of 2019

Latest News

Paula Sands Live

Paula's European Tour Part 3

Updated: 26 minutes ago
This video features Austria, Slovakia, & Hungary.

Paula Sands Live

Virtual 2020 Firecracker Run

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Debbie McFadden
East Moline's Genesis Firecracker Run has gone virtual. Here's what you need to know to participate including packet pick up.

Paula Sands Live

Virtual 2020 Firecracker Run

Updated: 53 minutes ago
Here's what's different about the 38th annual race due to COVID.

Paula Sands Live

Paula's European Tour Part 2

Updated: 1 hour ago
Paula's travel tour in the fall of 2019---Danube River Cruise, etc.

Paula Sands Live

Paula's European Cruise Tour Part 1

Updated: 1 hours ago
Revisiting Paula's European Danube River Cruise from the Fall of 2019.

Paula Sands Live

Summer Family Togetherness

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Debbie McFadden
So much is cancelled this summer because of COVID. What are some positive ways families can best cope? Dr. Derek Ball returns to PSL with some practical suggestions for every member of the family.