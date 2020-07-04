Rock Island County announces 24 new cases of COVID-19

Rock Island County, Ill. (KWQC) -

The Rock Island County Health Department announced Saturday that the county has 24 more cases of COVID-19, bringing the overall total to 1,043 cases in the county. Currently, five people are currently hospitalized with the virus.

The new cases are:

- A man in his 60s who is isolating at home

- A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

- A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

- A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

- A man in his 40s who is isolating at home

- A man in his 40s who is isolating at home

- A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

- A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

- A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

- A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

- A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

- A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

- A woman in her 60s who is isolating at home

- A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home

- A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home

- A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

- A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

- A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

- A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

- A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

- A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

- A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

- A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

- A girl in her teens who is isolating at home

