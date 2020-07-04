Advertisement

Summer Family Togetherness

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Rock Island, Ill. (KWQC) -

Dr. Derek Ball of QC Marriage & Family Counseling Service in Rock Island comes back to PSL to talk about how families can better cope with the ongoing COVID implications on summer plans. The conversation surrounds mostly on methods of coping when so much is cancelled including travel and many of the normal festivals or other events.

Dr. Ball recommends that everyone focus on what’s possible (instead of what’s gone) such as more time together! He also thinks that adults should set a positive example by encouraging the keeping of a journal, by asking questions when you suspect someone is feeling a certain way, and bottom line---be open to any and all discussions as a therapeutic way to handle various family dynamics.

QC Marriage & Family Counseling Service / 1800 3rd Avenue, Suite 512 / Rock Island, IL, 61201- 8000 / Phone (309) 786 - 4491

