East Moline, Ill. (KWQC) -

Race director, Joe Moreno, joined PSL to talk about what’s different about the 38th year of the annual East Moline Firecracker Run because of COVID. He elaborates on how to participate and the goodies (t-shirt, etc.) people receive.

See the website for additional information!

So you forgot to pick up your packet, no big deal! You can get your packet tomorrow (July 4th) from 6:30 am to 10 am at 733 15th Ave in East Moline! Posted by Genesis Firecracker Run on Friday, July 3, 2020

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.