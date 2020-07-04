Advertisement

Virtual Bix 7 2020 Is Underway!

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Michelle Juehring, Quad City Time Bix 7 Race Director, was a guest on PSL to remind everyone that this year’s virtual race is officially underway! Like so many other events, the 46th annual Bix 7 is being held virtually to enable participants to stay safe and allow for proper social distancing due to COVID-19.

All the usual options are available in terms of race distances (including the Junior Bix) but you can run anywhere or anytime that works for your schedule. See Bix7.com for registration and all other important information.

SEE the course. HEAR the sounds. DO the Bix. Pre-race announcements, National Anthem, official starting gun & your...

Posted by Quad-City Times Bix 7 on Thursday, July 2, 2020

