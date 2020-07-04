Woman identified from fatal Port Byron fire

PORT BYRON, Illinois (KWQC) - The woman who died Thursday night in the fire in Port Byron has been identified as 56-year-old Tammi Bisonctine, according to Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson.

We are told an autopsy is tentatively scheduled for Monday.

Click here to read the original story.

This is a developing story, check back for more updates.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.