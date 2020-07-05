Advertisement

3 injured in overnight shooting in West Davenport

Once police arrived on the 3rd Street & Myrtle Street, they say there were over 100 people gathered, shooting off fireworks. As police approached the area to disperse the large crowd, officials say over 50 shots were fired.
By Montse Ricossa
Published: Jul. 5, 2020 at 4:50 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Three people have been taken to a hospital for gunshot wounds in a shooting near the intersection of Myrtle Street and West Third Street in Davenport. Davenport Police say a call came around 2:23 A.M. of a large disturbance. Once police arrived on the scene, they say there were over 100 people gathered, shooting off fireworks. As police approached the area to disperse the large crowd, officials say over 50 shots were fired. As police went through the crowd, they found at least one gunshot victim.

Officials say three gunshot victims are being treated at a nearby hospital. There is no information yet on their condition or who was involved.

No officers were injured in the shooting. The area of 3rd Street and Myrtle Street will be blocked off for several hours as police investigate.

There were over a dozen police cars on the scene and multiple agencies responded including Davenport, Bettendorf, Walcott, Blue Grass, Scott County Sheriff, and Iowa State Patrol.

TV6 was first on the scene. This is a developing story, check back for more updates.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

