Dixon, Illinois Police host community water gun fight with kids

DIXON, Ill. (KWQC) -

The Dixon Police Department hosted a water gun fight Saturday afternoon in the city. They called it “Operation Water Gun.”

The department made the announcement on Facebook, asking residents to submit a direct message if they were interested in participating.

They wrote, “Get your water guns ready! We’re going to be out and about tomorrow looking for kids to battle!”

The department said they were only able to “respond” within city limits. They asked people to send their addresses and have kids ready in groups of three or more. The water gun fights were on a first come first serve basis, but police said they were doing their best to make it to as many stops as possible.

Dixon police wrote on Facebook, “We don’t supply water guns, balloons, or other weapons. Have your contestants ready to battle. Thank you to a generous donation from Majeski Motors Sales & Service Sterling/Dixon though, we have a small amount of water guns to hand out as gifts after our battles.”

