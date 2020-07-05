Dixon, Iowa hosts 4th of July fireworks celebration

DIXON, Iowa (KWQC) -

COVID-19 forced cancellations of many celebrations across the nation and locally but a few still went as planned in the QCA. A 4th of July fireworks celebration was hosted in Dixon, Iowa Saturday evening. Many came out to the Dixon Memorial Park for the food, fun, and fireworks.

Attendees Amanda Beuthien and Katie Schroeder, dressed in their red, white, and blue, said it’s a tradition.

“Since I was little, we either came here to watch the fireworks or we’ve watched them from the road,” Beuthien said. “It means a lot to our community. Just really brings everybody together,” Schroeder chimed in.

The holiday also means a lot to them.

“You have the freedom to go and do things. If you don’t want to go and do something, then that’s your choice. You don’t have to go but don’t restrict my rights that I want to come and watch the fireworks,” Beuthien said.

“Our kids have been looking forward to fireworks all year, you know, and I think a lot of people in the community do the same thing. So, just a lot of fun. Again, brings people together, and yeah celebrate our nation,” Schroeder said.

Their kids said the holiday means freedom and spending time with family but their favorite part is the illuminations.

“Seeing all the fireworks,” Kody said. “The fireworks and the people,” Natalie said. “I just like looking for one firework because my dad shoots them off and he finds one firework that he gets just for me,” Lily said.

Schroeder also said the event is a big moneymaker for the park.

“We’re a nonprofit so this is something we rely on quite a bit so it’s exciting that everyone. Do you feel like a trailblazer? I don’t know, but we’ve had really good turnout here today so I’m just really proud,” she said.

They said a huge community came out to celebrate.

“It’s not just the Dixon area, it’s all of Scott County. It’s all of the farming community in this area that we come together and we hang out and celebrate the country’s freedom,” Beuthien said.

“We’re very proud of the tradition we built and I’m very appreciative of all the people that showed up here. It’s a lot of fun,” Schroeder said.

