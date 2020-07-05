First Alert Forecast

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Our weekend warm up continues with a lot of sunshine and a lot of heat. We’ll see mostly sunny skies for your Sunday, with highs in the upper 80′s to lower 90′s. There’s a slight chance for an isolated storm or two possible north, otherwise, expect mostly clear skies this evening, followed by another warm and muggy day ahead Monday. We could see a few isolated showers and thunderstorms develop by afternoon, with highs once again in the 80′s to low 90′s. Rain chances move back into the weather picture Tuesday, with our stretch of unseasonably warm conditions continuing through the end of the week.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and hot. A bit humid. High: 92°. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and warm. Low: 70°. Wind: Calm.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies and continued warm. A slight chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms. High: 90°.

