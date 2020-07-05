IA Lottery

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) _ These Iowa lotteries were drawn Saturday:

07-16-18-24-40, Star Ball: 4, ASB: 4

(seven, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-four, forty; Star Ball: four; ASB: four)

Estimated jackpot: $73 million

5-5-2

(five, five, two)

3-2-9

(three, two, nine)

7-8-0-9

(seven, eight, zero, nine)

4-1-4-0

(four, one, four, zero)

16-21-27-60-61, Powerball: 6, Power Play: 2

(sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-seven, sixty, sixty-one; Powerball: six; Power Play: two)