IA Lottery
IA Lottery
Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) _ These Iowa lotteries were drawn Saturday:
07-16-18-24-40, Star Ball: 4, ASB: 4
(seven, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-four, forty; Star Ball: four; ASB: four)
Estimated jackpot: $73 million
5-5-2
(five, five, two)
3-2-9
(three, two, nine)
7-8-0-9
(seven, eight, zero, nine)
4-1-4-0
(four, one, four, zero)
16-21-27-60-61, Powerball: 6, Power Play: 2
(sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-seven, sixty, sixty-one; Powerball: six; Power Play: two)