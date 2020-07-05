Illinois reports 639 new cases of COVID-19, including 6 additional deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) -

Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) officials announced Sunday 639 new cases of COVID-19, including 6 additional deaths.

According to IDPH, there have been a total of 147,251 cases in the state of Illinois, including 7,020 coronavirus-related deaths.

Officials released the following information about the new confirmed deaths:

Champaign County: 1 male 90s

Cook County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s

Within the past 24 hours, IDPH said there were 27,235 tests reported, for a statewide total of 1,761,706.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a “percent of total tests” from June 28 through July 4 is 2.6 percent.

According to IDPH, the statewide recovery rate is 94 percent.

IDPH is now reporting both confirmed and probable cases and deaths on its website.

In Rock Island County, health officials announced Sunday that 21 more people tested positive for the virus, bringing the county total to 1,064, including 29 deaths.

The Rock Island County Health Department said six patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

The new cases are:

· A man in his 60s who is isolating at home

· A man in his 40s who is isolating at home

· A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

· A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

· A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

· A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

· A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

· A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 60s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her teens who is isolating at home

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.