Iowa health officials report 495 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) website, which reports the data in real-time, 495 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported over a 24-hour period, with no additional deaths related to the virus reported.

IDPH has reported a total of 31,433 positive COVID-19 cases, including 721 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to health officials, 24,806 people in Iowa have recovered from COVID-19 and a total of 333,010 people have been tested to date.

