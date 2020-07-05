Latest Iowa news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IOWA

Iowa reports 2.6% jump in COVID-19 cases; total exceeds 31K

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa has reported another 786 confirmed coronavirus cases to push its total for the pandemic past 31,000. The state Department of Public Health said Saturday that one in every 102 Iowa residents has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, while one in every 11 has tested negative. The total of confirmed positive cases was 31,141 as of Saturday afternoon, and the daily increase was 2.6%. The department reported one additional COVID-19 related death, bringing the total to 721. The agency's data indicates positive case numbers had been in decline since early May but began a slow climb again around mid-June.

Can Trump's anti-mail-voting crusade hurt him in key states?

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — President Donald Trump’s campaign and allies have blocked efforts to expand mail-in voting, forcing an awkward confrontation with top GOP election officials promoting the opposite in their states. The rare dissonance between Trump and other Republican elected officials also reflects another reality the president will not concede: Many in his party believe expanding mail-in voting could ultimately help him. Trump’s campaign has intervened directly in Ohio, while allies have fired warning shots in Iowa and Georgia. Their moves are aimed at blunting Republican secretaries of state in places that could be competitive in November. Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden supports mail-in voting.

Iowa man who sued son over wife's death attacked by 2nd son

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (AP) — Police say an Iowa man who successfully sued one of his sons for the shooting death of his wife has been assaulted by his other son. The Des Moines Register reports that 55-year-old Billy Dean Carter was arrested Wednesday and charged with assaulting his father, 74-year-old Bill Carter. Police say the younger Carter knocked his father to the ground and kicked him twice on a road near the elder father's home following an argument. In 2017, a jury ordered another of Bill Carter's sons, Jason Carter, to pay $10 million to the estate of of his mother, 68-year-old Shirley, who died in 2015 from two gunshot wounds fired by a rifle. Jason Carter was later acquitted of murder in the case.

Nigerian man charged with cyber fraud against US companies

CHICAGO (AP) — A Nigerian national has appeared in court in Chicago on charges that he orchestrated an international cyber fraud scheme that defrauded U.S. businesses in six states out of tens of millions of dollars. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Chicago said Friday that 29-year-old Olalekan Jacob Ponle, originally of Lagos, Nigeria, was arrested last month in the United Arab Emirates, where he was living. He was expelled from the country and into FBI custody, and arrived in Chicago Thursday. He's charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud against companies based in Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, New York and California.

Cleared in shooting, Iowa officer fired for letting woman go

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa officer who has faced protests for shooting an unarmed Black man in 2016 says he's being unfairly terminated for giving a break to a driver two days earlier. The Cedar Rapids Police Department fired Sgt. Lucas Jones last month, saying only that he had violated department policy. Protesters had been calling for his dismissal over the 2016 shooting of Jerime Mitchell after a traffic stop. A termination letter released this week shows that Jones was not fired for misconduct related to Mitchell's shooting. Instead, it shows that the city is faulting him for refusing to arrest a Black woman who was driving with a suspended license two days earlier. Jones is vowing to appeal his termination.

Confirmed Iowa virus cases jump 389; total approaches 30,500

