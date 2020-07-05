Legendary Augustana, Geneseo football coach Bob Reade passes away

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -

TV6 has learned legendary football coach Bob Reade has passed away at the age of 87.

Reade was the head coach at J.D. Darnall high school in Geneseo where he led the program to three straight State Titles during his time there from 1962-1978.

Reade went on to be the head coach at Augustana College from 1979 to 1994.

He led the Vikings to NCAA D-III Championships in 1983, 1984, 1985, and 1986.

Photo of Bob Reade (Photo of Bob Reade)

Photo of legendary Augustana and Geneseo Coach Bob Reade (Photo of legendary Augustana and Geneseo Coach Bob Reade)

Photo of legendary Augustana and Geneseo Coach Bob Reade (Photo of legendary Augustana and Geneseo Coach Bob Reade)

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.