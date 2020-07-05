Advertisement

Legendary Augustana, Geneseo football coach Bob Reade passes away

Legendary coach Bob Reade has passed away at the age of 87.
Legendary coach Bob Reade has passed away at the age of 87.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2020 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -

TV6 has learned legendary football coach Bob Reade has passed away at the age of 87.

Reade was the head coach at J.D. Darnall high school in Geneseo where he led the program to three straight State Titles during his time there from 1962-1978.

Reade went on to be the head coach at Augustana College from 1979 to 1994.

He led the Vikings to NCAA D-III Championships in 1983, 1984, 1985, and 1986. 

Photo of Bob Reade
Photo of legendary Augustana and Geneseo Coach Bob Reade
Photo of legendary Augustana and Geneseo Coach Bob Reade
