Local couple has Fourth of July wedding at retirement home

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - “I was surprised when John called me and said it was gonna be here out on our patio, I couldn’t believe it, we were pleased. They’ve been very obliging,” said Don and Tina.

With the challenges of getting married in the age of COVID-19, one local couple was able to find a solution to get some of their most important members of their family to the ceremony. John and Katie Sonneville got married on the Fourth of July and decided to hold the ceremony at the Overlook Retirement Community in Moline so that John’s grandparents, Don and Tina, could watch the ceremony from the safety of their own home.

