Advertisement

Local couple has Fourth of July wedding at retirement home

The couple did it to allow the groom's grandparents to attend
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2020 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - “I was surprised when John called me and said it was gonna be here out on our patio, I couldn’t believe it, we were pleased. They’ve been very obliging,” said Don and Tina.

With the challenges of getting married in the age of COVID-19, one local couple was able to find a solution to get some of their most important members of their family to the ceremony. John and Katie Sonneville got married on the Fourth of July and decided to hold the ceremony at the Overlook Retirement Community in Moline so that John’s grandparents, Don and Tina, could watch the ceremony from the safety of their own home.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Illinois health officials report 862 new COVID-19 cases, 9 additional deaths

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Illinois health officials report 862 new COVID-19 cases, 9 additional deaths

News

BOLO issued for suspects in South Carolina homicide after vehicle found in QCA

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Police issued BOLO for suspects wanted in South Carolina homicide after vehicle found in the QCA

News

Iowa confirms 583 new cases, one death due to COVID-19

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Iowa confirms 583 new cases, one death due to COVID-19

News

Rock Island County announces 24 new cases of COVID-19

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Rock Island County announces 24 new cases of COVID-19

Latest News

News

Arrest warrant out for Davijon Robinson in relation to Princeton, IL shooting

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Montse Ricossa
The Princeton Police Department has announced that an arrest warrant has been issued for Davijon Robinson of Kewanee, Illinois in relation to the shooting that occurred in Princeton, Illinois on July 1, 2020.

News

Where you can watch fireworks tonight:

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Montse Ricossa
If you’re on the look for fireworks tonight, there are a few places you and your family could go. As a reminder though, please social distance and bring a mask. The CDC warns these events are high risk.

News

“Operation Dry Water” underway to prevent boating accidents

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is working to reduce the number of alcohol-related accidents and deaths on the water this Fourth of July weekend.

VOD Recordings

“Operation Dry Water” underway to prevent boating accidents

Updated: 12 hours ago
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC nightly news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.

News

Woman identified from fatal Port Byron fire

Updated: 12 hours ago
The woman who died Thursday night in the fire in Port Byron has been identified as 56-year-old Tammi Bisonctine, according to Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson.

News

BLM demonstration held in Rock Island

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Protesters gathered at Schwiebert Park in Rock Island Friday evening to protest against different systems of oppression. The group marched to the Centennial bridge where they occupied the sidewalk in the middle to show unity between two states and to show that there are people from both sides of the river that are fighting for the same cause.