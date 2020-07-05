Advertisement

Local five-year-olds raise over $500 for an animal shelter

Three five-year-old-girls Savannah, Eva, and Riley came up with the idea. Their parents say “they wanted to help animals that are sick and/or need a home.”(KWQC)
By Montse Ricossa
Published: Jul. 5, 2020 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PRINCETON, Ill. (KWQC) - A lemonade and cookie stand in Princeton, Illinois helped raise $551.50 for the Illinois Valley Animal Rescue! Three five-year-old-girls Savannah, Eva, and Riley came up with the idea. Their parents say “they wanted to help animals that are sick and/or need a home.” 

Eva’s Mom, Emily, says the girls are neighbors that love to play together. 

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

