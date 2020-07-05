Man dies in suspected drowning accident on Mississippi River near Sandusky

SANDUSKY, Iowa (KWQC) -

The Lee County Iowa Sheriff’s Office said a 24-year-old man died Saturday in a ‘suspected drowning’ on the Mississippi River.

The victim has been identified as Devyn M. Broeker, 24, of Donnellson, Iowa.

Officials said the Lee County Sheriff’s Office was called to assist in locating the man around 5:45 p.m. They said he was last seen by witnesses as he was riding on a “pull behind flotation device” on the Mississippi River near the Sandusky sand bar, which is located in the 3400 block of River Road.

Deputies with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team were sent to the area after State Department of Natural Resources Officers located a suspected body using scanner sonar.

According to officials, they were able to locate Broeker and transport him to a dock nearby, where the Lee County EMS Director and Medical Investigator, Bill Young, assisted with the investigation.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said an autopsy is pending, along with the cause of death, but “is suspected to be drowning at this time. No foul play is suspected at this time.”

“I want to extend our most sincere condolences to the family and friends of the person involved in yesterday’s tragic event on the Mississippi River,” said Lee County Sheriff Stacy Weber.

According to Weber, the Jail Administrator John Canida drove the drivers to the location on his personally owned boat, and they were able to get to where the victim was recovered in less than five minutes.

He wrote, “outstanding efforts by these men and I wanted to give them some praise publicly for their efforts. Thanks to all those Public Safety folks involved and please remind folks to wear life jackets while enjoying the waters.”

Weber said, “we also would like to offer our condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Broeker and want them all to know that he was treated with the utmost dignity by all those involved with his recovery.”

The sheriff’s office was assisted by DNR officers, firefighters with the Keokuk Fire Department, Keokuk Emergency Corps and the Henry County Sheriff.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.