Muscatine Mayor issues city wide face covering mandate

(KWQC)
By Courtney Spinelli
Published: Jul. 5, 2020 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) -

Muscatine Mayor Diana Broderson announced at a press conference Sunday a city wide face covering mandate, which goes into effect at 6 a.m. on Monday, July 6.

The mandate will continue for six months unless it is terminated or extended in writing by the mayor.

According to Broderson, this proclamation mandates that every person in the city of Muscatine must wear a face covering while in any indoor or outdoor public setting.

Exceptions to the mandate include when people are seated at a restaurant or food/drink establishment when tables are spaced at least six feet apart at all times, while people are engaged in outdoor or indoor sports, including but not limited to, walking, biking, and where a 6-foot social distance can be maintained by any non-household members at all times.

Another exception includes when communicating with someone who is deaf or hard of hearing, or when not wearing a face covering is essential to communication and when obtaining a service that requires the temporary removal of a face covering.

According to the proclamation, face covering requirements for people in team sports will follow by the State of Iowa’s recommendations.

Additional exceptions to face coverings, said Broderson, include when a person is sleeping, when removing the face covering is necessary to confirming a person’s identity, and when federal or state law prohibits wearing a face covering or requires a person to remove it.

