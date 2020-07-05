New Coffee Shop in LeClaire

LeClaire, Iowa (KWQC) -

The owners and operators, Jennifer Gehrls and Sheila Volrath, of Cody Road Coffee joined PSL to talk about one of Paula’s favorite things in the world: COFFEE!

The women said that part of the motivation for opening the “to-go” store is that it was just obvious that LeClaire needed a dedicated coffee stop. When asked about the location’s most-popular orders, Lavender Vanilla Latte was highly recommended---along with Buffalo Bill’s Butterscotch Latte & Irish Creme Cold Foam. The store also serves smoothies, refreshers, and energy drinks. Additionally, Gehrls and Volrath have a full array of Cody Road Coffee merchandise like t-shirts and hats.

Cody Road Coffee is conveniently located across from Happy Joe’s and The Faithful Pilot.

Cody Road Coffee / 114 North Cody Rd / LeClaire, IA / 563-289-2436 / Follow on Facebook (below!)

