New Coffee Shop in LeClaire

Cody Road Coffee is open!
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jul. 5, 2020 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LeClaire, Iowa (KWQC) -

The owners and operators, Jennifer Gehrls and Sheila Volrath, of Cody Road Coffee joined PSL to talk about one of Paula’s favorite things in the world: COFFEE!

The women said that part of the motivation for opening the “to-go” store is that it was just obvious that LeClaire needed a dedicated coffee stop. When asked about the location’s most-popular orders, Lavender Vanilla Latte was highly recommended---along with Buffalo Bill’s Butterscotch Latte & Irish Creme Cold Foam. The store also serves smoothies, refreshers, and energy drinks. Additionally, Gehrls and Volrath have a full array of Cody Road Coffee merchandise like t-shirts and hats.

Cody Road Coffee is conveniently located across from Happy Joe’s and The Faithful Pilot.

Cody Road Coffee / 114 North Cody Rd / LeClaire, IA / 563-289-2436 / Follow on Facebook (below!)

You’re going to want to see this... After months of brainstorming, tasting, late nights, and lots of espresso, our...

Posted by Cody Road Coffee on Monday, May 11, 2020

