One person injured during overnight shooting in Rock Island

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island Police say around 1:22 A.M. officers on foot patrol heard five to six gunshots coming from an area near the 1700 block of 2nd Avenue. They then saw a Dodge Charger flee the area, following it across the Centennial Bridge into Davenport, Iowa. Davenport Police assisted, and the pursuit ended near 15th Street and Vine Street. Three men were taken into custody and a handgun was recovered. A 24-year-old man was treated at a nearby hospital for a gunshot wound to his foot.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Rock Island Police or Crime Stoppers.

