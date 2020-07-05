Sterling homicide investigation underway after man shot, killed

STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) -

The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide after officials said a male victim was located early Sunday morning.

Whiteside County Sheriff’s Deputies said they responded to a residence at approximately 12:30 a.m. in the 24000 block of Front Street (Como) in rural Sterling for a man that was discovered deceased in a front yard. According to police, the victim lives at the residence.

Police said preliminary investigation indicated the man suffered a gunshot wound.

Officials said the victim is a man in his 40s. His identity has not been released.

Whiteside County Sheriff’s Deputies are asking the public for assistance, and if anyone heard or saw anything between the hours of 7 p.m. on July 4 and 12:30 a.m., they ask you contact the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office at 815-772-4044 or Whiteside County Crime Stoppers at 815-625-7867.

The incident is under investigation and police said no further details will be released at this time.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.