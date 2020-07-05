Summer in Galena

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

In this rebroadcast segment, Rose Noble of Galena Country Tourism was the guest which was all about dedicating time to an overview of summertime festivals and activities in the historic Illinois community. Within the state of Illinois, Galena is second only to the city of Chicago when it comes to the annual number of tourists for leisure travel.

Noble mentioned events like Cookless (wine festival featuring art & music), Cemetery Walk, along with general shopping and site seeing. Summer 2020 (due to COVID) has seen a lot of changes and postponements. See the website for all updated information/2020 schedule.

#GetToGalena / Phone: 815.776.9200 / E-mail: galena@visitgalena.org

