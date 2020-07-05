Advertisement

UPDATE: 1 dead, 3 injured after overnight shooting in Davenport

Once police arrived on the 3rd Street & Myrtle Street, they say there were over 100 people gathered, shooting off fireworks. As police approached the area to disperse the large crowd, officials say over 50 shots were fired.(KWQC)
By Courtney Spinelli
Published: Jul. 5, 2020 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Davenport Police announced Sunday a man has died from gunshot injuries sustained during an early morning shooting in Davenport. Three others, a man and two women, were also treated for non-life threatening gunshot wounds at area hospitals.

The victim has been identified as Delandres Thompson, 30, of Davenport. Police said he was transported to Genesis Medical Center, where he died as a result of his injuries.

Davenport Police said officers attempted to aid Thompson as gunfire continued at the scene.

The incident began around 2:23 a.m. Sunday, when Davenport Police responded to a disturbance call in the 1000 block of West 3rd St. When police arrived, they said officers found a crowd of more than 100 people, with several cars blocking the area.

Police said on arrival, they found people fighting and heard several shots being fired. As officers were attempting to control and disperse the crowd, they found Thompson laying in the road with gunshot wounds.

The scene, according to detectives and a TV6 crew on scene, spanned several blocks from West 3rd St. between Myrtle and Brown Streets. A nearby alley north of 3rd St. was closed for several hours during the investigation.

Davenport Police said “due to the circumstances surrounding the incident, Davenport officers called for the assistance of several area Law Enforcement Agencies, including Scott County Sheriff’s Office, Bettendorf Police Department, Iowa State Patrol, Walcott Police Department, Blue Grass Police and Eldridge Police Department, to disperse the crowd.”

Police said no additional information is available on the incident.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125, submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online, here.

