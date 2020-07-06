Advertisement

$21.9 million in credits awarded to Iowa Historic Preservation Projects

(MGN)
(MGN)(WTOK)
By Angela Rose
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Nearly $22 million in credits has been awarded to historic preservation projects across Iowa.

The Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) registered 15 projects to receive state Historic Preservation tax credits, including projects found in Burlington and Muscatine.

IEDA said it received 23 applications requesting $33 million in tax credits during the May 2020 registration period. Approximately $22 million was available for awards this registration round. Projects were scored based on readiness, financing, local support and participation.

The Historic Preservation Tax Credit Program provides a state income tax credit to projects for rehabilitation of historic buildings. The program is designed to promote the retention of the unique character these buildings have. The rehabilitation must meet the federal Secretary of Interior standards.

IEDA administers the Historic Preservation Tax Credit Program in partnership with the State Historic Preservation Office.

For more information about the Historic Preservation and Cultural and Entertainment District Tax Credit program, you can visit iowaeda.com.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

One injured in Galesburg shooting Sunday morning

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Angela Rose
Galesburg police said they responded to a report of a shooting in the 600 block of W. Brooks Street.

News

‘Bruno’ the bear tranquilized in Missouri after making stop in the QCA

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Angela Rose
The Elsberry Police Department said Bruno passed through Elsberry, Missouri on July 1.

News

Western Big Six announces football schedule

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Michael Tilka
Western Big Six announces football schedule

News

Illinois health officials report 614 new COVID-19 cases, 6 additional deaths

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
IDPH is reporting a total of 147,865 cases, including 7,026 deaths.

Latest News

News

Rock Island downtown historic designation

Updated: 2 hours ago
The city's downtown is now on the National Register of Historic Places

Local

Former Des Moines County chief deputy charged with theft

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tara Gray
A former Des Moines County Sheriff’s deputy accused of making improper purchases is now facing a felony theft charge.

Local

Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office launches drowning investigation after man’s death Friday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
A drowning investigation is underway by the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office following the death of a 25-year-old man Friday.

Local

More than 100 new coronavirus cases reported over the weekend in Scott County

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
More than 100 new coronavirus cases were reported in Scott County between Friday and Monday morning, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

Local

Man injured in single-vehicle crash in Warren County

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
A Macomb man was injured in a single-vehicle crash early Monday in Warren County.

State

4 men die, 1 woman injured in fiery Des Moines crash

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Four men died and a woman was injured in a fiery single-vehicle crash southwest of downtown Des Moines early Sunday.