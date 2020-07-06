Advertisement

4 men die, 1 woman injured in fiery Des Moines crash

Ambulance
Ambulance(MGN Image)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 6:34 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Four men died and a woman was injured in a fiery single-vehicle crash southwest of downtown Des Moines early Sunday.

Des Moines Police said the crash happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday on George Flagg Parkway near Water Works Park. The Volkswagen Golf caught fire after crashing into a tree with five people inside. An officer responding to the crash was able to pull a 22-year-old woman from the wreck.

Police said she was in serious condition at a hospital. Police said the vehicle’s 22-year-old driver and three passengers, ages 22, 23 and 24, died in the crash. Their names weren’t immediately released.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

KWQC

Another Hot Week Ahead

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kevin Phelps
Hot July

Local

Three firefighters released from hospital following Buffalo fire

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Courtney Spinelli
Three firefighters have been released from the hospital following a Buffalo fire on July 4

News

UPDATE: 1 dead, 3 injured after overnight shooting in Davenport

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Three firefighters released from hospital after Buffalo fire

Updated: 6 hours ago

Latest News

News

Sterling homicide investigation underway after man shot, killed

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Iowa health officials report 495 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths

Updated: 6 hours ago
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC nightly news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.

News

Community cleans Davenport park after fireworks debris left behind

Updated: 7 hours ago
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC nightly news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.

News

Illinois reports 639 new cases of COVID-19, including 6 additional deaths

Updated: 7 hours ago
According to IDPH, there have been a total of 147,251 cases in the state of Illinois, including 7,020 coronavirus-related deaths.

News

Man dies in suspected drowning accident on Mississippi River near Sandusky

Updated: 7 hours ago

News

Legendary Augustana, Geneseo football coach Bob Reade passes away

Updated: 7 hours ago