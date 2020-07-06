Another Hot Week Ahead

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Today will be the 5th of 6 days in July to hit 90 degrees. We are well ahead of the normal pace this year. In a typical July we average just under 9 days at 90 degrees or warmer. July is the warmest month in the QCA so this comes as no surprise. So how had this year stacked up historically? Aside from being in the 90s, it’s only been the 21st warmest July on record, with an average temp of 79.4 degrees. (Take average of high/low each day). 1911 was far and away the warmest start to July with an average temp of 89 degrees. We were also very warm last year with an average temp fo 82.6 degrees through this day in July.

The weather pattern doesn’t show too many signs of cooling down. The Climate Prediction Center has the QCA projected for above normal temps through the end of this month.

