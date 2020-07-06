Advertisement

Better Living Through Meditation & Mindfulness

Published: Jul. 5, 2020 at 11:20 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Rebecca Sebastian, owner of Sunlight Yoga Center shares some tips on coping with the extra load of stress most of us are feeling during the pandemic. In the segment, she demonstrates how to alleviate eye strain (from staring at screens all day) by gently pressing your fingers over your eyes. Sebastian also recommends taking breaks---especially when working from home---by getting up and moving throughout the day. Meditation and breathing techniques are also discussed as important ways to de-stress and be more present and mindful.

Sunlight Yoga Center/ 1111 Jersey Ridge Road / Davenport, IA / (563) 396-5387

Join us this week for yoga!

Posted by Sunlight Yoga Center on Sunday, July 5, 2020

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Paula Sands Live

Helping Kids Understand Tough Topics

Updated: moments ago
An author of a series of books featuring tough topics is interviewed on PSL.

News

Muscatine community reacts to mayor’s face covering mandate

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Talya Faggart
Muscatine Mayor Diana Broderson announced a citywide face-covering mandate Sunday afternoon at a press conference. The proclamation will go into effect at 6 a.m. on Monday, July 6.

News

Community cleans Davenport park after fireworks debris left behind

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Michael Tilka
Community cleans Davenport park after fireworks debris left behind

News

Man dies in suspected drowning accident on Mississippi River near Sandusky

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Courtney Spinelli
A man died Saturday in a suspected drowning on the Mississippi River near Sandusky, Iowa.

Latest News

News

Sterling homicide investigation underway after man shot, killed

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Courtney Spinelli
Sterling homicide investigation underway after man shot, killed

Paula Sands Live

New Coffee Shop in LeClaire

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Debbie McFadden
If you've been hoping LeClaire would get a dedicated coffee shop, it has finally happened! Cody Road Coffee is open for business. Here's a peek at the shop, menu, and merchandise!

Paula Sands Live

New Coffee Shop in LeClaire

Updated: 11 hours ago
Cody Road Coffee is a new LeClaire shop featured on PSL segment.

Paula Sands Live

Summer in Galena

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Debbie McFadden
Historic Galena, Illinois, is a top tourist destination within our region. This is an overview of summer festivities and other features of this community. This is a rebroadcast segment with an in-studio guest prior to the pandemic.

Paula Sands Live

Living Better Through Meditation & Mindfulness

Updated: 12 hours ago
Living Better Through Meditation & Mindfulness featuring Sunlight Yoga Center on PSL.

Paula Sands Live

Summer in Galena

Updated: 12 hours ago
Summer in historic Galena, Illinois, segment on PSL