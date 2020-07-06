‘Bruno’ the bear tranquilized in Missouri after making stop in the QCA

ELSBERRY, Mo. (KWQC) - The black bear who made its way around the QCA early last month has been tranquilized in Missouri.

The Elsberry Police Department posted on its Facebook page that Bruno passed through Elsberry, Missouri on July 1.

According to police, he was tranquilized by the Missouri Department of Conservation for his safety and the public’s. Bruno has been moved to a less populated area.

Bruno gained attention on social media and many have been following his journey.

The black bear was first seen in Wisconsin and has since passed through Illinois, Iowa and now Missouri.

