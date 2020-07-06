Advertisement

‘Bruno’ the bear tranquilized in Missouri after making stop in the QCA

Various TV6 viewers have sent us videos and pictures of a black bear. (KWQC)
By Angela Rose
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ELSBERRY, Mo. (KWQC) - The black bear who made its way around the QCA early last month has been tranquilized in Missouri.

The Elsberry Police Department posted on its Facebook page that Bruno passed through Elsberry, Missouri on July 1.

According to police, he was tranquilized by the Missouri Department of Conservation for his safety and the public’s. Bruno has been moved to a less populated area.

Just an update on the bear that passed through Elsberry July 1st. His name is Bruno and he was tranquilized by Conservation and moved away from the metro area for his safety and the publics.

Posted by Elsberry Police Department on Sunday, July 5, 2020

Bruno gained attention on social media and many have been following his journey.

The black bear was first seen in Wisconsin and has since passed through Illinois, Iowa and now Missouri.

