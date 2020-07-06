Community cleans Davenport park after fireworks debris left behind

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - “Junge Park was completely trashed this morning, there were boxes of fireworks everywhere, buckets of fireworks, all of the debris, nothing was thrown away,” said Scott County Little League Softball President Rachael Dooley.

Dooley, community members, and the City of Davenport spent approximately two hours cleaning up fields at Junge Park Sunday after debris from fireworks were left over from the Fourth of July.

“I mean this was just, complete disregard for anyone else,” said Dooley.

TV-6 has reached out to the City of Davenport’s Parks and Recreation Department for a comment. We will update our story when we hear back.

