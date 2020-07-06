Downtown Rock Island added to National Register of Historic Places

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Mayor Mike Thoms announced Downtown Rock Island has been added to the National Register of Historic Places.

The area of 21st Street through 14th Street between 1st and 6th Avenues is being recognized as “historically significant.” This includes the Great River Plaza and the Centennial Bridge.

“Rock Island is a historically significant community. Establishing this designation offers many benefits to property owners and the community,” said Mayor Mike Thoms, in a news release. “Projects will be easier to fund with access to tax credits and provides an opportunity for Rock Island to showcase heritage tourism as a means to advance and encourage historically appropriate development.”

In general, properties must be at least 50-years-old to be eligible for the National Register.

City officials said plans were put in place for Downtown Rock Island to receive the official designation when it became eligible in 2003.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.