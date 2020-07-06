Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office launches drowning investigation after man’s death Friday

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWQC) - A drowning investigation is underway by the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office following the death of a 25-year-old man Friday.

Sheriff Joe Kennedy said in a media release that deputies and Key West Fire Department responded to the 7800 block of Hendricks Lane for a report of a drowning.

According to Kennedy, Shannon McDermott was swimming with friends in a pond around 7 p.m. when he jumped into the water and did not come up after a couple of minutes.

McDermott’s friends who were present entered the water and pulled McDermott out, according to Kennedy.

CPR was initiated and they called 911. McDermott was transported to MercyOne ER by Key West ambulance and lifesaving efforts continued for several more minutes but were unsuccessful.

The investigation is ongoing but foul play is not suspected, Kennedy said.

