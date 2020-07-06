Advertisement

Epstein friend Ghislaine Maxwell shown posing on British throne

Jeffrey Epstein's alleged accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell was pictured posing on a British throne beside actor Kevin Spacey.
Published: Jul. 6, 2020
(CNN) – A photo has emerged showing Ghislaine Maxwell, an alleged accomplice of accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, posing on a throne at Buckingham Palace.

The picture, which shows Maxwell beside actor Kevin Spacey, was apparently taken in 2002. It was published by the UK-based Daily Telegraph newspaper on July 3.

Epstein was facing sex trafficking charges when he died by suicide in jail last year.

Authorities have arrested and charged Maxwell for her alleged role in helping Epstein recruit girls as young as 14 to sexually abuse.

She was transferred from New Hampshire to New York on Monday, and prosecutors have asked for a Friday court appearance in Manhattan, the Associated Press reported.

According to the Daily Telegraph, Maxwell and Spacey – who also has faced allegations of sexual misconduct – were invited into the throne room by Prince Andrew, who has come under public pressure to explain his relationship with Epstein and allegations by one of his accusers, Virginia Roberts Giuffre.

Giuffre said she was forced into sexual encounters with Prince Andrew while she was underage. Prince Andrew has denied the allegation.

Buckingham Palace declined to comment on the photograph of Maxwell and Spacey. A spokesperson for Prince Andrew also declined to comment.

