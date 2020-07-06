First Alert Forecast

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Tonight will hold light winds and mostly clear skies, with a chance for patchy fog before 8 AM. By Monday afternoon there will be partly cloudy skies and a chance for showers between 2-6 PM. Highs will keep to the low 90s through Friday. Winds are going to change to come out of the south at the start of the work week which will bring in near oppressive conditions. Dew points Monday will near 70 degrees with heat indexes by the middle of the week nearing 100.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, patchy fog. LOW: 70°. Wind: SE 0-5 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, chance for showers/thunderstorm after 2 PM. HIGH: 92°. Wind: S 0-10 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. LOW: 71°. Wind: E/SE 0-10 mph.

