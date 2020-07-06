First Alert Forecast

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A hot and steamy week is ahead for the QCA. Highs will generally run into the mid and low 90s each day this week and humidity will also climb making it feel close to the triple digits by Wednesday. These temps will be warm enough to kick up a few isolated storms each afternoon in our area, but nothing to bet the farm on, as such many will be dry through at least Thursday. A front will move into the region by Thursday afternoon triggering our first real widespread rain chance in a while. This will linger into Friday. Temps will be slightly cooler by the weekend, but still in the upper 80s.

TODAY: Sunny and warm. High: 93°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 70°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 92°.

