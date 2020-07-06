Advertisement

First Alert Forecast

Temperatures remain above normal
By Kevin Phelps
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 3:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A hot and steamy week is ahead for the QCA.  Highs will generally run into the mid and low 90s each day this week and humidity will also climb making it feel close to the triple digits by Wednesday.  These temps will be warm enough to kick up a few isolated storms each afternoon in our area, but nothing to bet the farm on, as such many will be dry through at least Thursday.  A front will move into the region by Thursday afternoon triggering our first real widespread rain chance in a while. This will linger into Friday.  Temps will be slightly cooler by the weekend, but still in the upper 80s.

TODAY: Sunny and warm.  High: 93°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 70°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 92°.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Alexis Hermansen
Sunny & warm

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Alexis Hermansen
Sunny & warm

Forecast

Above average for the work week

Updated: 8 hours ago
Above average temperatures are staying for the work week.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Alexis Hermansen
Sunny & warm

Latest News

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Theresa Bryant
Sunny & warm

Forecast

Temperatures Remain Above Normal

Updated: 20 hours ago
Our weekend warm up continues with a lot of sunshine and a lot of heat. We’ll see mostly sunny skies for your Sunday, with highs in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Theresa Bryant
Sunny & warm

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Jul. 4, 2020 at 6:46 PM CDT
|
By Alexis Hermansen
Sunny & warm

Forecast

4th of July night calm

Updated: Jul. 4, 2020 at 6:45 PM CDT
There will be calm conditions for the 4th of July night.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Jul. 4, 2020 at 4:53 PM CDT
|
By Alexis Hermansen
Sunny & warm