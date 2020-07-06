First Alert Forecast

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Hope you got a chance to enjoy some of the warm sunshine during the holiday weekend. We’ll repeat the pattern with more heat and humidity, along with a slight chance for a passing shower or isolated thunderstorms popping up late this afternoon. Highs should reach the upper 80′s to lower 90′s. With humidity on the rise, we could see heat index readings in the mid to upper 90′s in some spots. The main headline for the rest of the week will be heat and humidity, with the heat index hovering near 100 degrees. Look for off and on rain chances into next weekend, with the best chance for widespread storms Thursday into Friday.

TODAY: Mostly sunny skies and continued hot and humid. A slight chance for late afternoon showers and thunderstorms. High: 93°. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, warm and muggy. Low: 73°. Wind: S 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot with a slight chance for pop up showers and thunderstorms developing by afternoon. High: 92°.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.