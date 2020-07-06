First Alert Forecast

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - After a very hot and sultry this afternoon, we expect to repeat the unseasonably warm weather pattern over the next several days. Look for mostly clear and warm conditions overnight, followed by more sunshine Tuesday. We could see a slight chance for pop up showers and thunderstorms developing by afternoon, with highs reaching the upper 80′s to lower 90′s. With temperatures and humidity on the rise, we could see heat index readings in the mid to upper 90′s in some spots. In fact, the main headline for the rest of the week will be sizzling heat and increasing dew points, with the heat index hovering near 100 degrees in some locations. A front pushing through the region will bring rain chances back into the weather picture, with widespread storms Thursday into Friday.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and warm. Low: 73°. Wind: S 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny with a slight chance for pop up showers and thunderstorms developing by afternoon. High: 92°.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear skies. Low: 72°.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. High: 93°.

